Watch: 'Jawan' Director Atlee Touches Shah Rukh Khan’s Feet at Award Show, Video Goes Viral

At the recent Zee Cine Awards, the acclaimed director Atlee Kumar was honoured with the Best Director award for his 2023 blockbuster "Jawan.” The star-studded event witnessed a viral moment as Atlee, upon hearing his name announced, touched Shah Rukh Khan's feet on stage. Rani Mukerji presented the award to Atlee for the stellar success of "Jawan."

The film, released on September 7, garnered widespread acclaim and achieved remarkable box office success, recording a lifetime collection of Rs. 643.87 crores in India and an impressive Rs. 1148.32 crores worldwide. "Jawan" featured a stellar ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, and Rishi Dogra in supporting roles.

The viral video of Atlee's humble gesture sparked varied opinions among netizens. While many praised Atlee's down-to-earth demeanour, some debated whether touching Shah Rukh Khan's feet was necessary.

Directed by Atlee, "Jawan" revolves around the character Azad Rathore (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a jailer who transforms into a vigilante. The narrative unfolds as Azad assembles a team of six women to combat corruption and address socio-political issues. The film also explores Azad's quest to find his presumed-dead father, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, including that of his father, Vikram Rathore.

Nayanthara takes on the role of a cop assigned to track down the vigilante, while Vijay Sethupathi portrays the ruthless antagonist. Deepika Padukone's versatile performance includes portraying both Shah Rukh's mother and wife in the film. "Jawan" boasts a diverse and talented cast, including Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Sunil Grover.

