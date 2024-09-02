WATCH: Pakistani Airline Pilot Caught on Camera Cleaning Windscreen; Video Goes Viral

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a pilot of a Pakistani airline company cleaning the windscreen of his aircraft before takeoff. The footage shows a Serene Air pilot leaning out of the plane's side window to clear the view ahead.

Watch video here:

Pilots in Pakistan are Cleaning the glass of Plane 🤞🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QTJxLVU7Jd — Ashish Kumar (@BaapofOption) September 2, 2024

According to reports, the incident occurred on an Airbus330 200, an international flight operating between Pakistan and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While it's unusual for a pilot to perform such tasks, the video has sparked discussion about airline safety protocols and the responsibilities of ground staff.