WATCH: Pakistani Airline Pilot Caught on Camera Cleaning Windscreen; Video Goes Viral
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2024 03:57 PM2024-09-02T15:57:22+5:302024-09-02T15:58:07+5:30
A video that has gone viral on social media shows a pilot of a Pakistani airline company cleaning the windscreen of his aircraft before takeoff. The footage shows a Serene Air pilot leaning out of the plane's side window to clear the view ahead.
Watch video here:
Pilots in Pakistan are Cleaning the glass of Plane 🤞🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QTJxLVU7Jd— Ashish Kumar (@BaapofOption) September 2, 2024
According to reports, the incident occurred on an Airbus330 200, an international flight operating between Pakistan and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While it's unusual for a pilot to perform such tasks, the video has sparked discussion about airline safety protocols and the responsibilities of ground staff.