Watch: Shubman Gill's Female Fan's Heartwarming Reaction Upon Seeing Him Goes Viral

A young fan of Gujarat Titans captain, Shubman Gill, became an internet sensation after a heartwarming video captured her overwhelmed reaction upon seeing him at the team hotel.

Gill, who recently led the Titans to a crucial victory against Rajasthan Royals with a knock of 72 runs off 44 balls, was greeted by cheering fans upon the team's return for their upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals. The video, circulating online, shows a young woman overcome with joy upon seeing Gill.

The reaction on Shubman Gill's entry. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/H8da86rMKQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2024

Gill, named the new captain of the Titans this season following Hardik Pandya's departure, has steered the team to an impressive record of three wins in six matches. He has been in top form throughout IPL 2024, amassing 255 runs at an average of 51.0 and a strike rate exceeding 151 in six games. This includes two standout performances: an unbeaten 89 against the Punjab Kings and a 72 against the Rajasthan Royals. Notably, Gill secured the Orange Cap as the IPL's leading run-scorer last season.

Currently sitting in sixth place in the IPL 2024 points table with six points, the Gujarat Titans look to continue their success against the Delhi Capitals. The GT vs. DC encounter will be played on Wednesday, April 17, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.