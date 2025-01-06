Watch: Snow Leopards Playfully Dance and Slide on Snow in Ladakh's Zanskar Valley, Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Videos of wild animals doing cute things are always delightful to watch and often go viral on social media. Recently, a video of wild leopards dancing and sliding on snow in Ladakh has gained significant attention online. This viral footage is shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu is from snow-covered Zanskar region of Ladakh.

The cute footage shared by tour operator Tashi Tsewang provides a rare look at elusive snow leopards in their natural habitat. Sahu described the moment as a "fleeting dance of wild joy," capturing the enchanting grace of the leopards as they run and leap across the snow-covered Zanskar Valley in a 28-second video.

A fleeting dance of wild joy - Snow leopards somewhere in Zanskar valley in Ladakh



🎥 tashizkr pic.twitter.com/gkZ8pmDbZM — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 6, 2025

Snow leopards, often called the ghosts of the mountains due to their elusive nature, are rarely seen even in their native regions. The comments section of this video is filled with lovely messages parsing the beauty of nature and wildlife.