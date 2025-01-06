Assam: Mother-Daughter Duo Survive Rhinos Encounter During Safari at Kaziranga National Park (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 6, 2025 03:48 PM2025-01-06T15:48:51+5:302025-01-06T15:50:27+5:30
A safari at the renowned Kaziranga National Park nearly turned tragic when a mother and daughter fell in front ...
A safari at the renowned Kaziranga National Park nearly turned tragic when a mother and daughter fell in front of a group of rhinos on Thursday.
A major accident was narrowly avoided at Kaziranga National Park when a mother and daughter fell in front of rhinos during a safari. Thankfully, they escaped without injury. #LokmatTimes#Kaziranga#Safari#Rhino#Assam#WildlifeSafetypic.twitter.com/Ox0SHoiJmD— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 6, 2025
Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Monkey Disrupts Gyanvapi Case Hearing in Varanasi Courtroom; Video Goes Viral
The incident occurred during a jeep safari in the UNESCO World Heritage site, which is home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses. The duo, part of a tourist group, lost their balance and tumbled from their vehicle as it slowed near a grazing herd.Open in app