Assam: Mother-Daughter Duo Survive Rhinos Encounter During Safari at Kaziranga National Park (Watch Video)

A safari at the renowned Kaziranga National Park nearly turned tragic when a mother and daughter fell in front of a group of rhinos on Thursday.

A major accident was narrowly avoided at Kaziranga National Park when a mother and daughter fell in front of rhinos during a safari. Thankfully, they escaped without injury.

The incident occurred during a jeep safari in the UNESCO World Heritage site, which is home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses. The duo, part of a tourist group, lost their balance and tumbled from their vehicle as it slowed near a grazing herd.