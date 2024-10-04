Watch Video: Rare Melanistic Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve by IFS Officer

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, known for sharing awe-inspiring wildlife visuals, has once again amazed viewers with his latest capture—a rare melanistic tiger. The striking footage, captured using a DSLR camera, showcases this majestic and elusive big cat roaming freely in the Simlipal Tiger Reserve, located in the Indian state of Odisha. The video, now going viral, offers a rare glimpse of one of nature's most unique wonders—the melanistic tiger. These tigers are distinguished by their high levels of melanin, the pigment that gives them their dark, almost black appearance. Melanistic tigers are a rare form of the species, and their distinctive feature is their thick, dark stripes, which can appear almost black under certain lighting conditions.

The video not only highlights the tiger's beauty but also sheds light on the elusive life of these rare cats. Simlipal Tiger Reserve, where this footage was captured, is one of the few places in the world where melanistic tigers can be spotted. These magnificent creatures are rarely seen in the wild, making this video a significant contribution to wildlife documentation.

Officer Susanta Nanda's post has gained widespread attention, with nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts praising the stunning capture of the melanistic tiger. This rare footage serves as a reminder of the incredible biodiversity within India’s forests and the need to continue efforts to protect such endangered species.

Here you are seeing the first video of the melanistic tiger from Simlipal Tiger taken in DSLR camera with natures music in the background 💕 pic.twitter.com/yCUenH9Sau — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 4, 2024

The sight of the black tiger roaming freely in the heart of the forest has captivated the online community, offering a breathtaking view into the lives of these extraordinary creatures. As videos like these go viral, they increased awareness of wildlife conservation and the importance of preserving natural habitats for future generations.