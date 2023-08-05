Watch: Yashraj Mukhate turns viral Seema-Sachin's neighbour rant into catchy music composition

A viral video features a neighbour of Seema-Sachin from Rabupura, Uttar Pradesh, expressing their thoughts about their relationship during a media interaction. The video has sparked memes and amusing messages from online users. Subsequently, a music reel has been created based on the video. Notably, internet sensation and music composer Yashraj Mukhate skillfully transformed the neighbour’s spoken words into a musical composition.

After being posted on Instagram a few hours ago, the music reel has left a positive impression on numerous users, evoking hearty laughter. Many users found the recreation to be exceptionally amusing and remarkable. The comments section is filled with laughter and heart emojis, expressing admiration for the music artist's skilful work.

Their story began with PUBG, a gaming app, where they met and fell in love. Later, Seema, a married woman from Pakistan with four kids, came to India to be with her lover Sachin in Uttar Pradesh. They got married at Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple in March.