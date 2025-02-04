White Deer Viral Video: Rare Albino Deer With Pink Eyes Caught On Camera

Imagine going out for a drive one evening and suddenly spotting a rare animal you never thought you'd see. Something similar happened to a woman when she saw a rare albino deer standing in the snow near a forest. Stunned by the sight, she shared a video of the majestic creature, which instantly went viral.

The video looks like something straight out of a fairy tale. It was originally uploaded to TikTok and later reshared on X. The woman wrote, "She is incredible. You can tell this deer is a real albino because of its pink eyes. It doesn’t even look real."

The video has left many viewers amazed, with some struggling to believe it’s real. One user commented, "For the first few seconds, I thought it was a deer ice sculpture," while another wrote, "One of the most beautiful animals I have ever seen!" A third said, "Beautiful deer. Unreal," while another simply called it "Absolutely beautiful."

The albino deer is one of the rarest sightings in the wild, occurring in only one out of every 100,000 births. Unlike leucistic deer, which may have patches of brown or partial pigmentation, true albino deer completely lack melanin, resulting in pure white fur and distinctive pink eyes.

However, their striking appearance comes with survival challenges. Albino deer suffer from poor eyesight, making them easy targets for predators.

White Deer Viral Video

A woman spots a rare Albino Deer during her evening commute and captures a stunning video that's now viral. 'She doesn't even look real,' she wrote. 🦌#ViralVideo#Nature#AlbinoDeer#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/ZDbglIwlLJ — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) February 4, 2025

According to Nature, leucism—a different genetic condition—affects about 1% of white-tailed deer. Leucistic deer can have varying amounts of white fur, often forming unique patterns. Some are completely white, while others, known as piebald deer, have a mix of brown and white fur.

Throughout history, white deer have been symbols of mysticism and good luck. In European and Celtic mythology, they were considered supernatural beings, often linked to magical legends, including Arthurian tales of the white deer. Many Native American tribes, such as the Chickasaw and Lenape, have folklore associating white deer with prophecies and spiritual messages. In 2023, a rare albino deer was also photographed in the Kabini forest, Karnataka, by wildlife photographer Dhruv Patil.