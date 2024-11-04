Who Is Ahoo Daryaei? Iran Student Strips to Underwear in Protest Over Hijab

A semi-naked Iranian girl was allegedly taken to the mental hospital as she was found roaming near a college campus wearing underwear and a bra. Video of her making rounds on social media as "Iran Girl" started trading on X. The video receive mix reactions from the netzines some criticized her, others labeled her with "brave woman."

Multiple clips shared on social media show a woman sitting outside a university in Iran - before being pushed violently into a car. The student identified by some media outlets as Ahoo Daryaei, it is learned that the woman was protesting after Iran's security forces allegedly assaulted her for not following strict hijab rules.

According to The Sun report, her head-scarf and clothes were torn during the alleged assault at the Aza University of Science and Research in Tehran on Saturday (November 2). Wearing a hijab is mandatory for women in Iran, where not following so can lead to jail.

Footage shows Daryaei sitting outside the university wall as shocking onlookers watch on in disbelief. One man can be seen tossing a jacket at the woman while he's on the phone. A video will be recorded by some students from a nearby building. Another video showed her being pulled into a car by Iranian officials in plain clothes and driven off to an undisclosed location.

According to other media reports, Ahoo Daryaei was wearing inappropriate clothes and was warned by the guards at the university gate to follow the law and dress code.

آنچه در برخی صفحات با عنوان صف دختران دانشجو برای بازرسی حجاب در دانشگاه آزاد اسلامی قزوین منتشر شده کذب محض و مربوط به "ثبت‌نام‌ دانشجویان ورودی جدید" دانشگاه است.

این جنس عملیات‌های‌ رسانه‌ای‌ در ادامه سناریو‌سازی‌‌های‌ دشمنان ایران برای ملتهب کردن فضای جامعه است. هشیار باشیم pic.twitter.com/vD8lAxLn4w — سید امیر محجوب (@s_amirmahjob) November 4, 2024

Azad University's public relations director, Amir Mahjob, took to social media platform X and said, "What has been published on some pages with the title of female students queuing up for hijab inspection at the Islamic Azad University of Qazvin is a complete lie and is related to the "registration of new incoming students" of the university. This type of media operations is a continuation of the scenarios created by the enemies of Iran to inflame the atmosphere of the society. be alert."