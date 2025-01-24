Who Is Gao Yifei? Chinese Trumpet Girl in Zhao Lei’s Band Goes Viral for ‘Tarararara’ Song Performance

This young woman, known for her mesmerising trumpet playing, is currently taking social media by storm. Her talent and striking presence have captivated audiences worldwide. But who exactly is this viral sensation?

A video of a young Chinese woman playing the trumpet during a live show recently went viral. The clip was first uploaded on the Chinese social media app WeChat and quickly spread to other platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Soon, netizens everywhere began searching for her name and Instagram profile.

The woman in the viral video has been identified as Gao Yifei, a trumpeter in a band led by the famous Chinese singer Zhao Lei. Despite her newfound fame, many struggled to find her profile on global social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, as these are banned in China. Instead, China operates its own social media platforms.

Full Gao Yifei Playing Trumpet ‘Tarararara’ Song

Initially, some viewers mistakenly believed her name was Zhao Lei, but this confusion arose because Gao Yifei is a member of Zhao Lei’s band. The video shows her performing the song Time of Our Lives, originally released by Zhao Lei in 2015. While the song was popular during its initial release, Gao Yifei’s trumpet rendition during a recent concert reignited its fame, spreading it beyond Chinese borders.

Interestingly, before Gao Yifei begins playing the trumpet, she makes a unique "Tarararara" sound, which has also become a trend. Fans have even nicknamed the tune "Tarararara," uploading and sharing it widely under this quirky title.

Thanks to her trumpet performance, Time of Our Lives has gained global recognition once again, and Gao Yifei has become a viral sensation, proving the universal appeal of music and talent.