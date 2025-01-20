Woman Misses Coldplay Concert in Mumbai After Maid Throws Tickets in Trash (VIDEO)

A woman missed Coldplay’s highly anticipated concert in Mumbai after her housemaid mistakenly threw the tickets into the trash. Prachi Singh, a social media user, shared the ordeal on Instagram, explaining how she and her husband were ready to leave when they discovered the tickets were missing.

“Yesterday, we got two Coldplay tickets and kept them in a wrapper on the dining table,” Singh captioned a video. “Today, while leaving, we couldn’t find the bands, and our maid said she threw them away during cleaning.”

In a video, Singh showed herself near garbage containers while sanitation workers searched for the tickets. She also praised the efforts of the workers who went through the trash in search of the tickets.

The British rock band is in India for its "Music of the Spheres" world tour. The band’s first concert took place at DY Patil Stadium on Jan. 18, with a second show following the next day. Coldplay is set to perform again in Mumbai on Jan. 21 before heading to Ahmedabad for two concerts on Jan. 25 and 26, which will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

The story of the lost tickets has gone viral on social media, amassing over 5.5 million views and 43,000 likes on Instagram.