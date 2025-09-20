‘You Cannot Wash Your Hands’: NCIB Slams HDFC Bank for Denying Woman Telecaller Was Its Employee After Viral Abuse Audio

The National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB), slammed HDFC bank for denying that the telecaller who abused CRPF personnel over call for loan recovery is not their employee. NCIB alleged that she is a loan recovery agent from the third-party company, and for that, "you must have issue authority letter."

HDFC Bank on Friday issued a statement clarifying that a woman's audio, which is going viral on social media, abusing at a CRPF soldier in a viral audio clip, was not its staff. The bank also said that her action was unacceptable and did not reflect company values.

"This is with reference to an audio clip circulating on social and online media, where a lady is heard speaking disrespectfully to a CRPF personnel. Multiple posts have incorrectly identified her as an employee of HDFC Bank. We would like to clarify that this individual is not an employee of HDFC Bank. The conduct heard in the clip is neither acceptable nor does it reflect our values as an organisation," the bank posted on its official X handle.

While taking a dig at the HDFC Bank, NCIB replied to the HDFC Bank. "It is true that she is not officially your employee, but you must have issued the authority letter to that agency for recovery purposes. Even an illiterate person can understand that without you sharing the information, it is not possible for the concerned agent/employee to obtain customers' information," wrote NCB in a post on X while sharing an HDGC bank statement, which denied that the woman employee is part of their organisation.

NCIB further in its post that no authority is above the law and to protect the dignity, rights and personal information of a person is the bank's primary responsibility.

"How can you forget that, when a bank appoints a recovery agent, it only grants the authority for recovery, not authority above the law. Protecting the dignity, rights, and privacy of the customer is the bank's primary responsibility. Moreover, if an agent misbehaves with any customer in any manner, the bank will be equally responsible as the agent. Therefore, in this matter, you cannot wash your hands of your responsibilities," the NCIB wrote further.

Also Read | Viral Video: Panipuri Lover Blocks Road in Vadodara After Vendor Serves Only 4 Golgappas Instead of 6.

This comes after an audio which went viral on social media in which a loan recovery agent abuses a CRPF official over la oan bounce. In the recording, the woman is heard abusing and making objectionable remarks. Several posts claimed that she was an employee of HDFC.

The conversation was linked to a loan recovery. The man questioned the high interest rate being charged. “You sanctioned me a loan of 15.85 lakh rupees. How are you charging interest at 16.23 lakh rupees?” he asked.

The woman, initially named in posts as Anuradha Verma from Mumbai, responded: "I have told you 75 times. Now, you're an idiot, so what can you do? If you were educated, you'd be working in a good company. You're an idiot, that's why you've been sent to the border. You idiot, you idiot," she said.

A controversial audio clip of a woman, allegedly an HDFC Bank employee in Mumbai, has verbally abused an Indian Army soldier during a phone call over a loan dispute. The caller reportedly insulted the soldier, saying, "gawar ho, tabhi border pe bhej diye gaye ho" and implied that… pic.twitter.com/lf3edZg3DN — Брат (@1vinci6le) September 18, 2025

“That is the reason why your kids are born disabled and you guys die at the border, hang up the phone. I also belong to a defence family. Come in 15 days, and I will see which Turram Khan you are and what kind of family you belong to,” she is heard in the widely shared audio.

The woman further said, “I have been in the business with CRPF for 12 years, and if you were from a good family you would not be living 15–16 lakh on loan.”

The soldier told her he had recorded the call and would take action. She replied, “Do whatever pleases you.”

When the soldier asked her, "Send me the service certificate you made," she responded, "Why didn't you take a screenshot? Why should I send anything? I'm your father's servant. I look crazy, and you're crying for five or six thousand rupees... put the phone down."