Viral Video: Panipuri Lover Blocks Road in Vadodara After Vendor Serves Only 4 Golgappas Instead of 6

Whether it's Mumbai or Gujarat, you will find panipuri, which is also known as golgappa (deep-fried sphere filled with flavoured water and sprouts) lovers. This famous Indian street food is more than just a snack, instead, it's an emotional connection, mostly for women across the country. A related video from Gujarat's Vadodara, which is going viral on social media, has shocked netizens. In a video in which a woman can be seen sitting in the middle of the busy road and crying, confused people.

According to the information, a woman sat on the road near Sursagar Pond in Vadodara to protest after a street vendor served her only four panipuri instead of the six for Rs 20. Usually, a street food vendor sells panipuri in packs of six with customary sukha puri (customary papdi).

गुजरात : वडोदरा में रेहड़ी वाले ने 20 रुपए में 6 की जगह 4 गोलगप्पे खिलाए, इसे लेकर महिला सड़क पर धरना देकर बैठ गई !! pic.twitter.com/JzwUVz6GYG — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 19, 2025

It is being told that the woman who loved eating panipuri got angry at the shopkeeper for giving her fewer puris and sat on a protest on the busy street blocking vehicles, and insisting on eating two more puris.

When police reached the spot due to vehicular traffic jams, which led to chaos in the area, the woman burst into tears and demanded two more panipuries from the police or remove the Panipuri cart standing on the road. Amidst all this, the traffic suffered, and later, the police had to intervene to clear the jam on the road.

In a statement to the DIAL 112 team, the woman said that the cart should be closed as he behaves inappropriately, giving less panipuri and then behaving arrogantly.