10 lakh citizens to receive free AI training, village level entrepreneurs priority: Minister

New Delhi, July 17 At least 10 lakh citizens will receive free training in artificial intelligence (AI) thanks to Common Service Centres (CSCs) which falls under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

According to IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CSC has reached nearly 90 per cent of villages in the country and “If there is any medium capable of reaching every village, it is CSC.”

“The village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) across the country have set a remarkable example by delivering the benefits of Digital India to every citizen,” the minister said.

“When the world questioned how a tea seller or a vegetable vendor could use digital payments, today that dream has come true — UPI payments have surpassed Visa transactions. This is the strength of 1.4 billion Indians,” he mentioned.

Vaishnaw cited inspiring stories of VLE Manjulata from Mayurbhanj district and VLE Rose Angelina from Meghalaya. Despite challenging circumstances, both women acquired digital skills and empowered their communities.

“Amid the scenic hills and remote villages of East West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya, woman VLE Rose Angelina M. Kharsyntiew has scripted a digital revolution. Through her centre in the Mairang area, she is not only delivering services but also setting an example of transformation, empowerment, and community service,” Vaishnaw added.

The minister also urged all VLEs to start offering IRCTC services.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, underscored the role of CSCs in bridging the digital divide

“The resolve to extend the benefits of Digital India to the last mile of society is being carried forward with the help of our VLE brothers and sisters. Ten years ago, when we began the Digital India initiative, the Prime Minister had the vision to lay the foundation for a developed India,” he noted.

He shared that in 2014, there were only 83,000 CSC centres, whereas today, their number has grown to nearly 5.50 lakh. Prasada emphasised the integration of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) with CSCs and acknowledged over 74,000 women VLEs who are setting new benchmarks in empowerment.

“We are now in the era of Artificial Intelligence, and it is advancing rapidly. With time, we must use new technologies to bring positive change in people’s lives and empower them,” he said.

