2024 Airtel 5G launched in eight cities, entire country to be covered by 2024

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel announced the launch of 5G services in the country. During the launch, Sunil Mittal announced that the country’s second-largest telco will start rolling out 5G in the country from today. Initially, Airtel’s 5G services will be available in eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Bengaluru. The company will cover most major cities by March 2023 and the entire country by March 2024.



The India Mobile Congress was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke about the importance of 5G and how the country is playing an important role in the development and implementation of 5G technology. “It is an important day for India and it is the start of a new era. I believe the launch of the 5G services during the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring new awareness and opportunities in the country,” said Sunil Mittal, chairman, Bharti Airtel, during the launch of the 5G at the India Mobile Congress.“Airtel teams are working very hard to roll out 5G services speedily across India”, Mittal added.