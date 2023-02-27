240W charging to kill anxiety among Indian smartphone users: realme's Madhav Sheth

New Delhi, Feb 27 As millions of smartphone users in India face low battery issues during the day as most of the devices begin to die as evening approaches, realme is bringing industrys first 240W charging to its next flagship device in a bid to address those concerns.

Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group, told that the idea is to empower its upcoming device with not only more battery power but a leading feature to put 100 per cent juice in it in less than 10 minutes.

"We have seen unnecessary anxiety and stress among smartphone users who are at work, or connected to their family members via voice/video calls and suddenly realise there is little or no battery left. This creates panic as charging currently takes a lot of time," Sheth mentioned.

The 240W charging in the realme's upcoming device, to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, this week, "will charge the smartphone from 1 per cent to 100 per cent in about nine minutes and nine seconds", the realme top executive told .

The company is set to launch a new GT series smartphone the Realme GT 3 which will be equipped with a 240W fast charging system.

The global smartphone brand Realme realer this week launched GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging.

In the realme Lab, charging tests revealed that the phone heats up no more than 10 degrees Celsius and can withstand 1,600 charges from 0 per cent to 100 per cent while retaining 80 per cent of its capacity, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 3 is expected to house an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and Adreno 730 GPU.

The Geekbench benchmark listing reveals the device will have 16GB RAM offering Android 13 experience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor