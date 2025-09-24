2.82 crore houses completed so far under PMAY-G scheme: Data

New Delhi, Sep 24 A total of 2.82 crore houses have been completed out of 4.12 crore allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (as of August 4), an official document said on Wednesday.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), the government initially set a target of 2.95 crore houses for FY 2016–17 to FY 2023–24.

Recognising the continued rural housing demand, the Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the scheme for another five years (FY 2024–25 to FY 2028–29) with an additional target of 2 crore houses, bringing the cumulative target to 4.95 crore houses.

“As of 4th August 2025, a total target of 4.12 crore has been allocated by the Ministry to states and Union Territories (UTs), out of which 3.85 crore houses have been sanctioned and more than 2.82 crore houses have been completed,” the official document said.

The flagship housing programme continues to demonstrate strong implementation and rising coverage across financial years.

For FY 2025–26, as of July 2025, a total of 32.9 lakh houses were targeted under the scheme, of which 25.6 lakh have already been sanctioned.

In the previous year, FY 2024–25, the house allocation target was 84.37 lakh, of which 64.70 lakh houses got sanctioned.

Over the four-year period from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25, a cumulative total of 216.73 lakh houses were sanctioned, out of which 176.47 lakh houses have been completed, reflecting steady progress in housing development, as per the government data.

The scheme provides financial assistance to eligible rural households, including houseless families and those living in zero, one, or two-room kutcha houses, to construct pucca homes with basic amenities. The beneficiaries also gain access to piped drinking water, LPG, renewable energy, and building materials through convergence with other government programmes.

PMAY-G has significantly improved rural housing by reducing poverty, enhancing living standards, and promoting social and economic development, reflecting steady progress in strengthening rural housing infrastructure.

