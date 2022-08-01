5G auction: Which telco got what, what bands were sold the most

New Delhi, Aug 1 With India successfully ending its mega 5G spectrum auction with bids worth Rs 1,50,173 crore for 71 per cent of total 5G airwaves, here is the overall breakup of the amount as well as various bands, including the super-expensive 700 MHz band that has a 5-10 km range which gives good base coverage for densely-populated areas.

If we look band-wise, the pricey 700 MHz band saw bids worth Rs 39,270 crore.

The most popular 3300MHz band saw bids worth 80,590 crore and the 1800MHz band received bids worth Rs 10,376 crore.

The 26MHz band got bids worth Rs 14,709 crore while 800 MHz band received bids worth Rs 1,050 crore.

Around Rs 650 crore went to the 2500 MHz band while Rs 349 crore went to the 900 MHz band.

The 2100 MHz airwaves got bids worth Rs 3,180 crore.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio emerged as the top bidder in India's 5G spectrum auction, acquiring 24,740 MHz spectrum worth Rs 88,078 crore.

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel was the second-highest bidder with 19,867 MHz spectrum in various bands worth Rs 43,084 crore.

Vodafone Idea, at third place, received 2,668 MHz worth Rs 18,784 crore while a unit of Adani Group acquired 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band worth Rs 212 crore.

Overall, the country saw bids worth Rs 1,50,173 crore for 71 per cent of total 5G airwaves spectrum in this latest auction.

About 72,098 MHz of spectrum was offered for auction and out of that, 51,236 MHz has been sold.

Reliance Jio took the more expensive 700MHz in all 22 circles. The band has a range from 5-10 km which gives good base coverage.

Airtel acquired 19,867.8 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands for Rs 43,084 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor