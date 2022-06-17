5g Spectrum Auction:13 Cities may get 5g first in India

The government has approved the auction of 5G spectrum in India. Therefore, it is believed that the 5G auction will be held on July 26, 2022. Spectrum over 72 GHz will be auctioned with a validity of more than 20 years. The auction will be conducted in different (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, min (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands for spectrum. It will be 10 times faster than that.

If you are wondering how long 5G services will be available in the country, for your information, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had earlier said that 5G internet services will be launched in India in 2022. 5G service will already be provided in some areas. 4G connectivity is still not available in some parts of India. Find out in which places 5G connectivity will be provided first.

According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), 5G will be available initially in 13 cities across the country. These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. However, it is not yet clear which telecom operator will be the first in India to launch 5G services as a commercial. These could be Geo, Airtel and Vodafone Idea.