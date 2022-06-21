5G to represent around 39% of mobile subscriptions by 2027 end in India: Report

New Delhi, June 21 5G will represent around 39 per cent of mobile subscriptions at the end of 2027 in India, where the 5G deployments are yet to begin, with about 500 million subscriptions, a report said on Tuesday.

According to the latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, 4G subscriptions are forecast to decline annually to an estimated 700 million subscriptions in 2027 as subscribers migrate to 5G post introduction of 5G in India.

"The latest Ericsson Mobility Report confirms 5G as the fastest growing mobile technology generation ever, and Ericsson is playing a key role in making it happen," Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, said in a statement.

"We work every day with our customers and ecosystem partners around the world to ensure that millions more people, enterprises, industries, and societies enjoy the benefits of 5G connectivity as soon as possible," Jejdling added.

In global terms, 5G is forecast to account for almost half of all subscriptions by 2027, topping 4.4 billion subscriptions.

The report highlights that North America is forecast to lead the world in 5G subscription penetration in the next five years with nine-of-every-10 subscriptions in the region expected to be 5G by 2027.

It also predicted that current global 5G subscriptions will pass the one billion milestone by the end of 2022.

The 2027-timeline also includes projections that 5G will account for 82 per cent of subscriptions in Western Europe; 80 per cent in the Gulf Cooperation Council region; and 74 per cent in North East Asia.

