84% of India enterprises prefer hybrid multicloud amid remote work

Bengaluru, Jan 19 More than 8 in 10 Indian enterprises are moving to multicloud environments for security, performance, cost, and business continuity, especially with the rise of remote work, a new report showed on Wednesday.

Nearly 58 per cent of the Indian firms are expecting to implement such environments within three years, according to US-based Cloud computing company Nutanix.

"India's digital transformation has been primarily fueled by Hybrid multicloud adoption as it offers simplicity, agility, manageability and scalability that most organisations seek to compete in today's digital world," said Faiz Shakir, Managing Director, Sales, India and SAARC, Nutanix.

India's enterprises prioritise security more than their global counterparts and 55 per cent of those cited security and compliance as the prevailing reason for shifting applications to a different infrastructure in the past year 14 percentage points higher than the global average (41 per cent).

At the same time, enterprises are still maturing in their understanding of multicloud security management, or the management of security across dissimilar clouds.

These enterprises are learning to reach for hybrid multicloud tools that enable centralised management to alleviate such issues, said the report.

With extended remote work following the rise of Omicron, hybrid multicloud continues to be the most agile IT environment for supporting continued flexibility and resiliency, and access to applications and data.

