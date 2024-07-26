94 pc automotive firms struggle to recruit talent in AI, cybersecurity: Report

New Delhi, July 26 About 94 per cent of automotive firms struggle to recruit talent in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, according to a report on Friday.

The report by EdTech platform Skill-Lync is based on an extensive survey, involving over 220 leaders from the engineering and HR divisions of top automotive firms in India

It showed that 94 per cent of people find it challenging to recruit in specialised fields such as software-defined vehicles (SDV), and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). About 60-65 per cent of the talent requirements in companies are for mid-level professionals with 3-7 years of experience.

This report is a valuable resource for industry professionals, policymakers, educators, and investors seeking to navigate the evolving talent landscape and drive innovation within the sector.

"The rapid advancements in automotive technologies like AI, SDV, and cybersecurity, etc, are reshaping the industry, and it's crucial that our workforce evolves with these changes," said Krishna Bandaru, Co-Founder at Skill-Lync.

India's automotive industry, ranked third globally in 2022, is projected to reach a valuation of $1 trillion by 2035. To effectively navigate and leverage this growth, it is essential to have a skilled workforce of engineers in emerging technologies like electrification, ADAS, software-defined vehicles, and data analytics.

Bandaru said the company works to "bridge these gaps by providing industry-aligned, high-quality education and training".

"Through our specialised training programmes, we aim to upskill working professionals and contribute to India’s growth as a global automotive hub."

Established in 2016, Skill-Lync has equipped thousands of engineers with career-ready skillsets by meticulously aligning their coursework with job market demands.

