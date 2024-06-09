Adani Airports handles over 1 mn tonnes of cargo in FY24, logs impressive 7 pc growth

Mumbai, June 9 Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Sunday said it handled an impressive one million tonnes of air cargo in fiscal year 2023-2024 (FY24).

This represents a significant 7 per cent growth (YoY) compared to the previous fiscal, when the total cargo handled was 9,44,912 metric tonnes, the company said in a statement.

Seven airports facilitated over 10 lakh metric tonnes of cargo in FY24, capturing a robust 30.1 per cent market share.

"At Adani Airport Holdings Limited, we have been consistently setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency. The cargo terminals have achieved a remarkable milestone, handling over 1 million tonnes this fiscal year," said Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL.

In FY24, 65 per cent of the cargo managed by the company was international.

The international cargo tonnage amounted to 6,62,258 metric tonnes, recording a notable 9 per cent growth (YoY) compared to the previous fiscal's 6,06,348 metric tonnes.

Top commodities included automobiles, pharmaceuticals, perishables, electricals/electronics and engineering goods.

"This achievement solidifies our position as key facilitators in both international and domestic airfreight operations in India," Bansal added.

Mumbai International Airport witnessed the highest recorded volumes for the fiscal year in March 2024.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad) successfully handled Indigo's first A320 neo freighter on May 18, said the company.

International cargo operations at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow) achieved the highest-ever volume of 700 tonnes in March 2024.

