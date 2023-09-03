Aditya L-1's successful launch is a testimony to the whole of science and a proud moment for India.”: Dr. Jitendra Singh

This mission is a testimony to the whole of science. PM Modi has opened new vistas for space sectors and showed that the sky is not the limit. PM Modi has shown confidence in our space fraternity and courage to discover the mysteries of the universe beyond. Our scientists have worked tirelessly and the moment has come to redeem the pledge to the nation. ISRO is credited for executing this mission.” Stated by Dr.Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology at the successful launch of Aditya L1 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota today.

After the successful launch of Aditya L-1 today, the satellite is in orbit. ISRO has taken a giant leap. PM Modi congratulated the scientists and space fraternity on this proud achievement of ISRO.

The Minister further said that science institutes like the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, The National Aerospace Laboratories, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Mumbai, and fraternities across the country came forward to contribute in one way or another. 2nd of Sept. 2023 is a day of recurring when we move on into the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal and Mother India pledges the collective will efforts of our 140 crore children to reach the place of pride.

S. Somanath, Chairman ISRO said, “I congratulate PSLV for this different mission approach today. From here Aditya L1 takes its journey to L1 point. Following the Chandrayaan 3, ISRO has successfully launched Aditya L1 today. Lander and Rover are still functioning. The rover has moved 100 mts. from the lander. In the coming days Rover and Lander will be in sleep mode.”

Nigar Sahji, Project Director said that it’s a dream come true moment. Aditya L1 is injected into the right orbit. Aditya L1 solar panels are deployed. Once the Aditya is commissioned it will be an asset to the Heliophysics of the country and even to the scientific global fraternity. At this juncture, I like to remember Prof. UR Rao who sowed the seed," she added.

Biju SR, Mission Director of Aditya L1 said, "It is PSLV’s 59th mission. It was challenging to meet the orbital recommendations suggested by the satellite team. We have gone through challenging and different mission strategies. We have worked on numerous ideas for evaluation and that is the proof we are witnessing this successful launch today."