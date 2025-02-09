Aero India 2025: IAF, Army chiefs take sortie in Tejas together

Bengaluru, Feb 9 Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi undertook a sortie together in the Tejas fighter aircraft on Sunday, ahead of the beginning of the Aero India in Bengaluru.

The Indian Air Force and Army chiefs flew for around 45 minutes in the indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. This was the first time that two chiefs of the armed forces undertook a flight together in the indigenous aircraft.

The sortie, which began at around 1.30 p.m. saw the IAF chief taking the pilot's seat while the army chief accompanied him as the co-pilot.

This comes just a day before the Aero India show kicks off in Bengaluru. The joint flight by two chiefs of the Armed Forces sends a strong message of unity and robust preparedness of the security forces to counter any eventuality.

Bengaluru is hosting the Aero India Show 2025, which is set to commence on February 10 and will conclude on February 14. The fighter jets have already begun rehearsal flights from the Yelahanka Air Force Station. In anticipation of thrilling aerial manoeuvres, thousands of aviation enthusiasts have also arrived in the city, and are already abuzz with excitement.

The United States is among the leading countries participating in Aero India 2025 — seen as Asia’s premier aerospace and defence trade show exhibition. It will showcase a range of advanced aircraft, reinforcing the strong and growing defence and aerospace partnership between the US and India.

At Aero India 2025, more than two dozen American exhibitors will engage Indian counterparts, explore new business opportunities and demonstrate innovative solutions in aviation and defence. These companies will display advancements in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), fighter aircraft, advanced avionics, and defence electronics.

