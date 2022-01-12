Affordable OPPO A16K unveiled in India at Rs 10,490

New Delhi, Jan 12 In a bid to offer entry-level handsets, smartphone brand OPPO on Wednesday launched a new affordable smartphone A16K in India for Rs 10,490.

The smartphone is available in a 3GB+32GB storage variant in blue, white, and black colours across all channels.

"The smartphone caters to consumers looking for an entry-level handset that is stylish and lightweight," the company said in a statement.

"The smartphone also provides creative post-production assistance with tools such as AI Palette, which can transform images into the style of popular reference images with one click," it added.

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display. It sports a 13MP main camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

The OPPO A16K is powered by MediaTek's Helio G35 SoC and runs ColorOS11.1. It includes features such as FlexDrop, Three-finger Translate, and Freeform Screenshot to help improve productivity at work.

The smartphone houses a 4,230mAh battery.

