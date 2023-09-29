After Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar to restrict users from sharing passwords

After Netflix, Disney+ Hostar is planning to stop its users from sharing their password outside the household. The streaming giant recently sent an email to its Canadian subscribers announcing changes to its subscriber agreement. In the email, the company stated that it is updating its policy and introducing new terms, including the enforcement of restrictions on account sharing for membership holders starting from November 1.

While Disney has not provided more details on its plan to enforce its password crackdown policy, in the mail it pointed that it will enforce stricter rules against the practice of sharing accounts. "We're implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household," reads the extract of the email shared by The Verge.Interestingly, the new terms and policies for Disney+ Hotstar also align with the company's plans to launch its new ad-supported membership. However, Disney's efforts to block password sharing and introduce new ad-supported plans appear to be following in Netflix's footsteps.Netflix started cracking down on password sharing earlier this year in select countries and sent emails to users to inform them about the changing policies. In its blog Netflix informed, " "A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are - at home, on the go, on holiday - and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices."