AI security startup SydeLabs raises funds to secure GenAI systems

Bengaluru, March 28 AI security and risk management startup SydeLabs on Thursday said it has raised $2.5 million in its seed funding round to build solutions aimed at securing generative AI systems for enterprises.

The funding round was led by RTP Global and also saw participation from Picus Capital and marquee angel investors, the startup said in a statement.

The adoption of generative AI has opened a new cyber-security attack surface for those leveraging the technology.

Founded by Ruchir Patwa and Ankita Kumari, the company offers solutions to identify security and safety vulnerabilities in enterprise AI systems and prevent them in real time, helping mitigate cybersecurity attacks and abuse.

"From a security point of view, companies are now bringing a human-like element into systems that were previously not susceptible to social engineering and manipulation. From a compliance perspective, we see systems having access to internal and user data with the ability to take action on that data," said Kumari.

"We are building a comprehensive platform for risk management of generative AI systems, across the entire development lifecycle. This can give a huge productivity boost to enterprises," said Patwa, co-founder and CEO.

Galina Chifina, Partner, RTP Global's Asia Investment team, said that SydeLabs' approach to AI security "showcases the kind of forward-thinking application of technology we champion at RTP Global".

