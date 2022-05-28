Airtel server down, customers complain about network issue

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 28, 2022 06:15 PM 2022-05-28T18:15:33+5:30 2022-05-28T18:17:00+5:30

Customers of Indian telecom service Airtel are facing a network problem. Airtel's network has been disrupted in many parts ...

Airtel server down, customers complain about network issue | Airtel server down, customers complain about network issue

Airtel server down, customers complain about network issue

Next

Customers of Indian telecom service Airtel are facing a network problem. Airtel's network has been disrupted in many parts of the country. Customers have taken to Twitter to complain about Airtel's network. Customers are saying that Airtel customers are having difficulty in using mobile data at full capacity. This technical problem of Airtel did not affect all the customers. Only a handful of customers have found that the network is down.

According to the Indian Express, Airtel's limited network has affected call reception, signal and mobile data services. This is a problem in some areas. A user on Twitter has asked me if Airtel's network is down everywhere. Other areas including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati are experiencing the problem. Customers have been facing network problems since 1.50 pm on May 28. Many users have made this complaint through social media. Internet speed is not working due to network shortage. Customers had to endure this problem for about 2 hours.

Open in app
Tags : Airtel