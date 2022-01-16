All Samsung Galaxy S22 models might use new Gorilla Glass Victus+

Corning had unveiled Gorilla Glass Victus about a year and a half ago and since then it has been used in several flagship phones, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, as well as some rugged handsets.

According to GSM Arena, the successor to this strengthened glass may be just around the corner and it will allegedly be featured on Samsung's upcoming flagships.

The Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra will all use 'Gorilla Glass Victus+'. It's not clear if this is for both the front and back or just the front.

A month ago it was reported that all three S22 models will have glass backs. But even if they use an older version of Gorilla Glass for the rear panel, it will still be an upgrade over the S21 and S21+, which got plastic backs. The S21 Ultra did have Victus on both sides.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have some special glass on the back, a leaked spec sheet mentions Super Clear Glass, which was also developed by Corning. This glass will reduce the reflections and glare.

People can check out dummy models of the three S22 models. Judging by the photos, the back glass will not have a high gloss finish. In fact, some colorways seem to have a matte finish. The S22 and S22+ are expected to come in Pink Gold, Green, Black and White, the Ultra should be available in Burgundy, Green, Black and White. Naturally, there will be a wide variety of first-party accessories too.

Samsung hasn't officially set a date yet, but Korean media reported that the Galaxy S22 Unpacked event will be on February 8, as per GSM Arena.

( With inputs from ANI )

