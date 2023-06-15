Amazon Prime Lite membership launched in India at ₹999

Amazon India has announced Prime Lite membership in the country today. An affordable alternative to Prime membership, Amazon Prime Lite is priced at ₹999. To compare, the Prime membership costs ₹1,499.Lite subscribers will get free two-day delivery along with standard delivery. As part of the plan, members will also be eligible for ‘No-Rush’ shipping to eligible addresses and receive a cashback of ₹25. Prime Lite members can avail 5% cash back on purchases made on the Amazon India website using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

In addition, membership also allows customers to stream unlimited videos, movies, TV shows from India and across the world. However, there is a limit on the number of streaming devices. It is two devices in HD quality only. Also, users will have to bear with ads from Prime Video.Other benefits under Prime Lite membership include early access to lightning deals on the Amazon India website along with access Prime-exclusive lightning deals, deals of the day and more.However, members will not have access to Amazon Prime Music, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Prime Advantage benefits with the Amazon Prime Lite subscription. Amazon Prime Lite plan can be purchased at ₹999 for a period of 12-months. To sign up for the new Prime Lite plan, go to the Amazon app for iOS and Android, or visit the Amazon India website. Also, there is no free access to Amazon Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading with Amazon Prime Lite