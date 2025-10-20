Amazon Web Services Down: Snapchat, Amazon Prime, Among List of Apps and Websites Affected by Cloud Outage

Multiple applications which runs on Amazon cloud services are facing outage on Monday, October 20. The problem created due to Amazon Web Services (AWS) affecting, Robinhood, Amazon Prime, Snapchat and Perplexity AI experienced disruptions.

The issued appeared on the platforms which run on AWS, which powers a large portion of the internet's backend infrastructure. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, about 200 people incidents for AWS in the United States, with users flagging problems accessing a wide range of digital services and apps. Amazon’s own ecosystem was not spared - Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Alexa all faced connectivity issues, the monitoring site showed.

Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it. — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 20, 2025

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed in a post that the root cause of the disruptions was an AWS-related issue, which affected the company’s operations temporarily.

List of Apps and Websites Impacted by AWS Outage

Amazon.com, Prime Video, Alexa, Robinhood SnapChat, Perplexity AI, Venmo, Canvas by Instructure, Crunchyroll, Roblox, Whatnot, Rainbow Six Siege, Coinbase, Canva, Duolingo, Goodreads, Ring, The New York Times.Life360

Fortnite, Apple TV, Verizon, Chime, McDonald’s App, CollegeBoard Wordle, PUBG Battlegrounds

Alongside these major platforms, several other popular apps and websites saw intermittent outages, including Venmo, the peer-to-peer payments service operated by PayPal.

