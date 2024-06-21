Ambuja Cements, ACC redefining construction landscape with next-gen digital initiatives

Ahmedabad, June 21 Ambuja Cements and ACC Limited, the cement and building material companies of the Adani Portfolio, on Friday said they are excited to unveil their commitment towards innovation that will redefine the construction landscape through a series of visionary digital initiatives.

The cement and building material companies are at the forefront of facilitating swift decision-making and improved customer service by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), video analytics and optimisation capabilities.

“Ambuja Cements and ACC’s digital initiatives emerge as a beacon of progress. The process of modernising the entire digital landscape, as well as using AI & IoT technologies for enhancing the plants stand as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to progress,” said Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, Adani Group.

At the forefront of this initiative is the development of the NexGen Sales and Reward Platform, a forward-looking digital ecosystem designed to foster seamless collaboration among customers, channel partners, retailers, influencers and sales partners by streamlining coordination and operations on a modern technology stack.

In addition, Ambuja Cements and ACC are implementing the ‘Plants of the Future’ programme to digitally transform manufacturing processes to improve production quality and reduce costs.

This includes incorporating robotics for automation, automated weighbridges, in-plant automation, automated quality testing, robotics process automation for plant shutdown management, and drones for maintenance.

“Teaming up with the Adani Group’s AI Labs will seamlessly enable harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence through the integration of AI models, including Generative AI capabilities, video-based analytics and optimiser functionalities,” the companies noted.

Furthermore, the companies are implementing their advanced logistics and fleet management tools by revamping vehicle tracking and transportation management systems.

Ambuja, with its subsidiaries ACC Ltd. and Sanghi Industries Ltd has taken the Adani Group’s cement capacity to 78.9 MTPA with 18 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 19 cement grinding units across the country.

ACC has 20 cement manufacturing sites, over 82 concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers.

