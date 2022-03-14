Android 12 for Sony Xperia 10 II, 10 III coming soon

Sony is shifting the focus for the Android 12 update to its mid-range phones, after the Sony Xperia 5 III and Xperia 1 III.

As per GSM Arena, the latest Google OS will hit the Xperia 10 II and 10 III "very soon".

Earlier this month, Sony pushed a stable Android 12 update to its Xperia 5 II flagship from 2020, so it might arrive for the mid-range ones in March as well.

There is no word on the Xperia 10 III Lite yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

