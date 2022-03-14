Android 12 for Sony Xperia 10 II, 10 III coming soon

By ANI | Published: March 14, 2022 10:42 PM2022-03-14T22:42:52+5:302022-03-14T22:50:10+5:30

Sony is shifting the focus for the Android 12 update to its mid-range phones, after the Sony Xperia 5 III and Xperia 1 III.

Android 12 for Sony Xperia 10 II, 10 III coming soon | Android 12 for Sony Xperia 10 II, 10 III coming soon

Android 12 for Sony Xperia 10 II, 10 III coming soon

Next

Sony is shifting the focus for the Android 12 update to its mid-range phones, after the Sony Xperia 5 III and Xperia 1 III.

As per GSM Arena, the latest Google OS will hit the Xperia 10 II and 10 III "very soon".

Earlier this month, Sony pushed a stable Android 12 update to its Xperia 5 II flagship from 2020, so it might arrive for the mid-range ones in March as well.

There is no word on the Xperia 10 III Lite yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :SonySony xperiaXperia