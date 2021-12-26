Anker 547 USB-C charger provides up to 120W of power

Anker has launched a new multi-device charger, perfect for those who frequently travel with lots of USB-C devices.

As per The Verge, despite its relatively compact size, it packs four USB-C ports that are capable of putting out 120W of power at once.

The USD 120 charger has two 20 watt ports for phones or tablets and two higher-power ports, one of which is capable of providing up to 100W (or 90W if you have a phone plugged into one of the 20W ports).

Charging bricks with four USB-C ports aren't exactly common, which can be annoying now that so many devices are compatible with the standard. Plus, with 120W, you should be able to charge a maxed-out 14-inch MacBook Pro and a phone at the same time.

Along with the high price, there are also a few quirks to this charger. Instead of having some flip-out prongs, it uses a nearly five-foot-long cable. While that's good for some situations, it's not the most compact thing for travel (though it is thankfully detachable).

You'll get different charging speeds depending on which port you're plugged into and how many devices you have plugged in. While it's understandable that each port can't supply 100W no matter what, you won't be able to just plug in your most power-hungry laptop without thinking.

According to The Verge, the two ports on the right should be good for charging phones at a reasonable speed in any configuration, and there are little icons to show you which ports are designated for phones or higher-power devices.

If you're still living with some USB-A devices, Anker also sells the 100W PowerPort Atom PD 4, with two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. If you tend to travel light and use lower-power devices, you could also check out the two-port USB chargers available from brands like RavPower and Anker.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor