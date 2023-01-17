Apollo Tyres' 2nd Digital Innovation Centre to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 17 Apollo Tyres Ltd has announced the launch of a Digital Innovation Centre in Hyderabad in partnership with the Telangana government.

This will be the second Digital Innovation Centre for Apollo Tyres, after the first one in London.

As part of the company's digital strategy to implement Industry 4.0, the Digital Innovation Centre (DIC) will use new age technologies like IoT, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Block Chain to help develop and deliver new business models and market leading customer service.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

The DIC will drive significant efficiency gains and agility in company's supply chain, in addition to transforming manufacturing efficiencies and helping achieve the sustainability goals.

Telangana's Principal Secretary, IT and Industries & Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan and Apollo Tyres Ltd Vice Chairman and MD, Neeraj Kanwar signed the MoU in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, and Telangana's Special Secretary, Investment Promotions and External Relations, Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

Minister KTR said Telangana has a vibrant innovation ecosystem, with world-class organisations such as T-Hub, We Hub and T-Works enabling innovative ideas. "Therefore, Telangana and Hyderabad are the perfect choice for Apollo Tyres' Digital Innovation Centre," he said.

"Digitalisation is one of the key pillars for achieving our FY26 vision; setting up of this Digital Innovation Centre, along with the one in London, is part of our digital strategy," Kanwar said.

