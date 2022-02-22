Apple AirPods may track users' physical activity soon

San Francisco, Feb 22 Apple has filed for a patent that shows how its AirPods models will be able to keep track of users' physical activity.

"Wireless Ear Bud System With Pose Detection", is a newly-revealed patent application that proposes determining details of your movement via AirPods, reports AppleInsider.

"Ear buds may have sensors to gather orientation information such as accelerometer measurements during user movements," says the patent application.

"A host electronic device may communicate wirelessly with the ear buds and may form part of an ear bud system that supplies the user with coaching and feedback while evaluating user performance of a head movement routine or other exercise routine."

Apple is likely to launch the next version of its AirPods Pro in the second half of this year and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming AirPods would come packed with motion sensors for the fitness tracking capabilities.

The second-generation AirPods Pro will have a revamped design and it is also expected to be powered by an upgraded chip that brings advanced audio-related functions like active noise cancellation and more improvements, resulting in improved battery life.

Apple's suppliers are getting ready for shipments of the new high-end AirPods.

The second-generation AirPods Pro may support lossless audio support and a charging case that makes a sound to help you find it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor