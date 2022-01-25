Apple Challenge invites iPhone 13 Pro, max users to share best macro images

New Delhi, Jan 25 Apple on Tuesday invited iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users to share their best macro photography images for its iPhone Challenge.

The challenge, that is now open, runs through February 16 and the winners will be announced around April 12.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Max users can share their favourite macro photos on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge to participate in the challenge.

A panel of expert judges from the industry and Apple will review worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos.

The winning photos will be celebrated in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Instagram (@apple), and other official Apple accounts.

"They may also appear in digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards, or in a public photo exhibition," the company said in a statement.

Among this year's judges are Anand Varma, a National Geographic Explorer and award-winning photographer, and Mumbai-based Apeksha Maker, co-founder of commercial photography firm The House Of Pixels.

Some of the most impressive examples of macro photography are shots of seemingly everyday objects like a hairbrush, a food item, or a subject in nature like ice, snow, feathers, flowers, insects or pets.

The iPhone 13 Pro lineup features the most advanced camera system ever in an iPhone.

The pro camera system on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max features new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, all powered by the unmatched performance of the Apple-designed A15 Bionic.

The all-new Ultra Wide camera features a much wider ƒ/1.8 aperture and a new autofocus system, bringing a 92 percent improvement for low-light environments, producing images that are brighter and sharper.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor