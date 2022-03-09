Apple Event 2022: Apple Unveils iPad Air: Check Features and Specifications

Apple has unveiled their new iPad Air which comes with a M1 chipset which is an 8-core CPU. The new Air is two times faster than the Windows 10 laptops in the same price range, according to Apple's claims, which is huge. The M1 chipset has a 16-core neural engine on the iPad Air. The iPad Air now gets a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and supports centre-stage on FaceTime.

Now all iPad models feature Centre-stage. And yes, the iPad Air does get 5G connectivity as well. The iPad Air also gets support for Second Gen Apple Pencil. The new iPad Air is made of 100 per cent recycled aluminium, according to Apple. It will continue with Touch ID support as well like the previous version. The new iPad Air prices start from $599 (Rs 45,900 approx) and comes in 64GB and 256GB models, with both Wi-Fi and Cellular variants.The Apple iPad Air comes in new pink, blue colour options along with space grey.

