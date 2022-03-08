Apple Event 2022: Apple Unveils The New iPhone SE, Check Features and Specifications

Apple iPhone SE is here and it is powered by the latest Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the existing iPhone 13 series. iPhone SE gets the latest tech features but the design is the same as the previous version. Apple says iPhone SE uses materials that come with the iPhone 13 series and it has the Touch ID. Apple iPhone SE comes with 5G support, making it one of affordable iPhones with 5G. iPhone SE comes with 4.7-inch display and has three colour options.

The iPhone SE (2022) now has an IP67 rating as well. While it continues with the single camera at the back, Apple says it comes with features seen on the iPhone 13 such as new Photo moods, HDR 4, etc. It will get run the latest iOS 15, of course, and Apple says it will get updates for years to come. There's no more plastic wrap either with the box in keeping with Apple's environmental efforts. The price: iPhone SE now starts at $429, (Rs 33,300 approx) and it goes on pre-orders from March 18, so yes, it is slightly more expensive than previous iPhone SE variants.

