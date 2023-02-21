Apple expanding its 'Communication Safety' feature to 6 more countries

San Francisco, Feb 21 Apple is expanding its "Communication Safety" feature for children to six more countries, the media reported.

In the coming weeks, the feature will be expanded to the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Japan, South Korea and Brazil, reports MacRumors.

Communication Safety is an opt-in feature in the Messages application across Apple's platforms, and is designed to alert children when they receive or send pictures that contain nudity.

According to the tech giant, when the feature is enabled, pictures containing nudity are blurred and the children will be warned and presented with helpful resources.

Moreover, children will also have the option to message someone they trust for help if they want.

Photos are only scanned on-device, keeping messages end-to-end encrypted and avoiding Apple from seeing any of the data.

In 2021, the US was the sole country where the Communication Safety feature was made available. However, a few months later, it was also made available in the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Also, it has recently grown further to include France, Germany, Italy and Spain, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor