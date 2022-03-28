Apple expected to launch an iPad Pro with M2 chip this year

American tech giant Apple might have plans to release an iPad Pro with the rumoured M2 chip sometime between September and November this year.

According to The Verge, Apple tracker Mark Gurman's 'Power On' newsletter tells that Apple might issue a major update for the upcoming generation of iPad Pros, which will supposedly include support for MagSafe charging.

It has been pointed out that it was in 2018 that Apple gave the iPad Pro a significant update by introducing a design with harder corners, an edge-to-edge display, and a USB-C connector. This update came about a year and a half after the release of the iPad Pro 10.5 in 2017.

Apple is on track to repeat the same pattern this year, as it launched the most recent generation of M1-equipped iPad Pros in May 2021.

As per The Verge, a rumoured launch date between September and November 2022 means Apple will spend anywhere between one year and four months and one year and six months prepping the new model.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor