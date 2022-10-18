Apple expected to soon announce its M2 chip-powered iPad Pro tablet

American tech giant Apple is expected to announce two new iPad Pro tablets powered by their latest M2 chip under the hood "in a matter of days," reported GSM Arena.

According to the outlet, this news was shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest newsletter, as per which the 11" and the 12.9" models of the iPad Pro will be a mild upgrade and could have new charging capabilities.

Expectations are that the iPad Pro will arrive before October 27, which is the date for Apple to announce its quarterly and yearly earnings.

However, there is no event planned for the launch - the tablets will be announced with a press release on the company's website, as per GSM Arena.

The new iPad Pro could bring MagSafe charging capabilities and Gurman even suggested that there might be reverse wireless charging, allowing the tablet to share its battery with an iPhone or AirPods case.

There will also be the launch of iPadOS 16 - a software update usually released alongside iOS, but delayed this year.

According to Gurman, the stock shortages for the Apple Watch Ultra are caused by the band, not the device itself. A Trail loop in yellow or blue is extremely hard to find, as well as the orange Alpine loop.

This is currently pushing the Watch Ultra shipments to the first week of November, with some models arriving even later, reported GSM Arena.

( With inputs from ANI )

