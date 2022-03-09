Apple introduces New Green Color Options for iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

Apple's iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will come in new green color options, the company announced during an event on Tuesday. The new finishes will be available for preorder starting Friday. Apple's two lower-tier iPhone 13 models are now available in a darker, forest green color. The company is now also selling its iPhone 13 Pro models in a lighter green it's calling Alpine Green.

The iPhone 13 lineup features sleek designs made even more durable with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and includes the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, an advanced 5G experience, cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and a huge leap in battery life. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also offer a bright Super Retina XDR display, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include a vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz. The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability starting Friday, March 18.

The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, created using multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics applied across the surface, is perfectly complemented by the surgical-grade stainless steel band and textured matte back glass. Both models feature the most advanced display ever on iPhone — Super Retina XDR with ProMotion — and are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. The green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature an elegant color-matched aluminum frame and precision-milled back glass, vibrant Super Retina XDR display, and are available in 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch sizes.1 The entire lineup is also protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover — exclusive to iPhone and tougher than any smartphone glass — and maintains an industry-leading IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.2