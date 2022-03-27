Apple pushes for 20-30% MacBook Pro mini LED production increase

San Francisco, March 27 Tech giant Apple is continuing to expand its supply chain for mini LED panels, an analyst claims, to increase production for MacBook Pro displays.

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro both use mini LED for backlighting the display, technology first seen in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, reports AppleInsider.

With the success of the display in the models, Apple is keen to increase production to use the technology more.

According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Twitter, Apple is "aggressively expanding the supply chain capacity of mini LED panels for MacBook Pro".

The Saturday tweet adds that Apple is doing this despite the PC and notebook market as a whole struggling with both inflation and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As for how much of a gain Apple wants to see, Kuo said it is aiming for a supply increase of 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

Increasing production capacity provides Apple with a number of benefits, including cheaper per-panel costs due to economies of scale.

The increase may also be considered a sign that Apple believes high demand for its high-end notebooks is on the way.

