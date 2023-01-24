Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2 update

San Francisco, Jan 24 Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.2, the second major update to the operating system that was first released in October 2022.

According to MacRumors, macOS Ventura 13.2 is released more than a month after macOS Ventura 13.1, which included the Freeform app and other changes.

The new macOS update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

The update includes Security Keys for the Apple ID, which enable physical two-factor authentication and provide additional protection against phishing and unauthorised account access.

The new update also addresses a bug with Freeform and a problem that could cause VoiceOver to stop providing audio feedback when typing, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Apple also released watchOS 9.3, the third major update to the watchOS 9 operating system that first launched in September.

With watchOS 9.3 update, users will get new Workout functionality and Crash Detection optimisations.

The new update can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General and then Software Update, said the report.

Moreover, to install the new software, the Apple Watch must have at least 50 per cent battery power, be connected to a charger, and be within range of the iPhone.

