Apple retail store workers finally vote to form union in US

San Francisco, June 19 In a first, Apple retail store workers have finally managed to vote to form a union in Maryland state in the US.

Apple's Towson Town Center store in Maryland state is the first retail location in the US to hold a union election.

They voted to unionise, with 65 in favour and 33 against, reports The verge.

The workers seek to expand their rights, asking for "a say when it comes to pay, hours, and safety".

The union votes came as organisers at an Apple store in Atlanta state withdrew their petition to hold an election.

Workers at Apple's Grand Central store in New York were in the process of collecting the signatures needed to petition for a union vote.

As Apple retail store employees moved forward to form a union over pay parity and other issues, the tech giant's vice president of people and retail, Deirdre O'Brien, reportedly tried to dissuade them from joining a union.

"I worry about what it would mean to put another organisation in the middle of our relationship," she was quoted as saying in reports last month.

"An organisation that does not have a deep understanding of Apple or our business. And most importantly one that I do not believe shares our commitment to you," she said.

O'Brien allegedly said that a union would slow the company's ability to respond to employee concerns.

To date, no Apple store had successfully formed a union.

Apple recently hiked benefits for both part-time and full-time retail employees.

