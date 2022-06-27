Apple set to launch several devices with flagship M2 chip

New Delhi, June 27 Apple is set to launch several new devices, starting from iPhone 14 series, new iPads, three Watches, refreshed AirPods Pro, new HomePod, several upgraded Macs, along with an AR/MR headset powered by its flagship M2 processor.

In fact, the M2 chip will power most of new Apple products, including M2 Mac mini, M2 Pro Mac mini, M2 Pro / M2 Max 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as an M2 Ultra/M2 Extreme Mac Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

These device will be launched between this fall and the beginning of next year.

Apple unveiled two new Macs with M2 chip at its recently-concluded Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Gurman said that Apple's M3 processor is already in the works, and will likely appear in the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops next year.

Apple will launch M2-equipped 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models later this year, in addition to a larger iPad between 14 and 15 inches coming in the "next year or two".

Apple's also expected to unveil standard Watch Series 8, a new SE, and a more "rugged" watch for people into "extreme sports."

The Apple Watch will reportedly feature an upgraded processor.

Apple is also likely to discontinue the Series 3 this fall.

The tech giant is also likely to unveil new Apple TV with an A14 chip and more RAM this fall, along with an upgraded HomePod.

The upgraded AirPods Pro may come with support for lossless audio.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor