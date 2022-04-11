Apple to start manufacturing iPhone 13 in India

American multinational tech conglomerate Apple will now be manufacturing the iPhone 13 locally in India at a Foxconn plant near Chennai.

According to GSM Arena, this news comes after earlier reports already confirmed that the Cupertino based company had started trial production of the iPhone 13 in India back in December.

Older models like the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2020) are also manufactured in India and Apple is estimated to make 70 per cent of the phones it sells in India locally.

Reports had previously suggested that iPhone 13 Pro series is next in line to be manufactured in India.

Smartphone manufacturers prefer to assemble their devices in India as they get the incentive of saving up on import duties which include a 20 per cent import tax.

As per GSM Arena, in the near future, Apple is rumoured to move up 20 per cent of its iPhone production from China to India.

The iPhone 13 was announced on September 14 with a handful of new features including a lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip, advanced camera systems, great battery life, impressive durability, and 5G.

