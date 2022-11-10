Apple to use LG-supplied OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro models

San Francisco, Nov 10 Apple is reportedly beginning to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 Pro models, along with its current supplier, Samsung Display.

Earlier Samsung Display provided OLED panels for the Pro model for the launch of the iPhone 14. However, it seems that Apple has come up with another supplier for the premium model.

According to sources of ETNews, LG Display started supplying the panels at the end of October.

Longtime Apple partner LG Display is thought to be supplying LPTO TFT-type OLED panels for the iPhone 14 Pro, reports AppleInsider.

As claimed, LG Display was meant to be part of the Pro model supply chain, but due to an initial production delay caused a setback in inclusion, but it has now gained Apple's approval.

This will be LG Display's first run at supplying LTPO OLED to Apple for its products.

However, the technology was first introduced in the iPhone 13 Pro, according to the report.

For the past two years, Samsung Display has supplied its LTPO OLED to Apple for use in mobile devices.

With LG's addition, Samsung Display will be providing Apple with fewer panels.

With the switch in suppliers, Samsung Display will now supply screens for all four iPhone 14 models, and LG Display will continue to supply screens for two iPhone models, the report added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor